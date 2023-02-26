Stock Car Scoop: Is Kyle Busch an Early-Season Title Favorite?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Kyle Busch followed up a near-victory in the Daytona 500 by cashing in at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday (Feb. 26), earning his 61st career NASCAR Cup Series win in just his second points-paying start with Richard Childress Racing.
Host Adam Cheek and Frontstretch analyst Vito Pugliese break down Busch’s victory and if it, alongside some impressive runs in both the Busch Light Clash and Daytona 500, could turn him into an early-season title contender. Plus, in light of news surrounding Auto Club Speedway’s pending closure, should NASCAR change its current plan to convert the two-mile speedway into a short track?
