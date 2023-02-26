Race Weekend Central
IMG_0480

Photo: Danny Peters

Stock Car Scoop: Is Kyle Busch an Early-Season Title Favorite?

Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese

Kyle Busch followed up a near-victory in the Daytona 500 by cashing in at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday (Feb. 26), earning his 61st career NASCAR Cup Series win in just his second points-paying start with Richard Childress Racing.

Host Adam Cheek and Frontstretch analyst Vito Pugliese break down Busch’s victory and if it, alongside some impressive runs in both the Busch Light Clash and Daytona 500, could turn him into an early-season title contender. Plus, in light of news surrounding Auto Club Speedway’s pending closure, should NASCAR change its current plan to convert the two-mile speedway into a short track?

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

Vito is one of the longest-tenured writers at Frontstretch, joining the staff in 2007. With his column Voice of Vito (monthly, Fridays) he’s a contributor to several other outlets, including Athlon Sports and Popular Speed in addition to making radio appearances. He forever has a soft-spot in his heart for old Mopars and presumably oil-soaked cardboard in his garage.

