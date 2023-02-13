Entry List: 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kick off its 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on Saturday, Feb. 18.

There are 44 cars vying for a spot in the season opener, so six will fail to qualify, barring any adjustments to the entry lists.

Justin Haley will pilot the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing, with Landon Cassill not running the car full time.

Myatt Snider, running the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing, joins full-timers Sammy Smith and John Hunter Nemechek, who will drive Nos. 18 and 20, respectively.

Cole Custer returns to Xfinity in a second Stewart-Haas Racing car, the No. 00.

David Starr’s running the No. 02 for Our Motorsports.

Jade Buford is in the No. 5 car for Big Machine Racing at Daytona; Parker Kligerman also joins the team full time in the No. 48.

SS-Green Light Racing will field Nos. 07 and 08, driven by Blaine Perkins and Gray Gaulding, respectively.

Brandon Jones joins JR Motorsports for the full season in the No. 9 car.

Timmy Hill is entered in the No. 13 of MBM Motorsports. Dexter Stacey will drive the No. 66 for the team.

Parker Chase and Kaz Grala will run Nos. 24 and 26, respectively, for Sam Hunt Racing.

Brett Moffitt’s attempting in the No. 25 for AM Racing.

Jordan Anderson Racing’s Nos. 27 and 31 will be driven by Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff, respectively.

CJ McLaughlin and Joey Gase are in Nos. 35 and 53, respectively, for Emerling Gase Motorsports.

Alex Labbe’s in the No. 36 for DGM Racing. Josh Bilicki and Josh Williams are running Nos. 91 and 92, respectively.

Joe Graf Jr. joins RSS Racing in the No. 39. Kyle Sieg will run the No. 28.

Ryan Ellis, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Caesar Bacarella will drive Nos. 43, 44 and 45, respectively, at Alpha Prime Racing.

Ryan Vargas is in the No. 74 for CHK Racing.

Anthony Alfredo shifts over to the No. 78 of BJ McLeod Motorsports, while Garrett Smithley hops in the No. 99.

Qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 airs Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. ET, with the race running at 5 p.m. ET. Both will air on FOX Sports 1.

Share this article