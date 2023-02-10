Kyle Busch Running For Kaulig in 5 Xfinity Races

Kyle Busch is returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, joining Kaulig Racing in five races, he and the team announced Feb. 10.

He’ll drive the No. 10 starting at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch’s last race was at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021; he won all five events that year.

He has the all-time series win record, with 102 victories in 362 races.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” Busch said in a team release. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

The other events Busch is scheduled to run at are Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Darlington Raceway.

Sponsors will be announced at a later date.

Share this article