Kyle Busch’s 5 Truck Races Announced for 2023

Kyle Busch will run his usual five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for Kyle Busch Motorsports again in 2023, KBM announced Feb. 8.

Zariz Transport will sponsor Busch in the No. 51. The partnership is a multi-year deal.

Busch’s season kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He’ll also run races at Circuit of the Americas, Martinsville Speedway, Kansas Speedway in May and Pocono Raceway.

“I’m really excited to have Zariz as the primary sponsor on my No. 51 Silverado for my five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the coming years,” Busch said in a team release. “Samantha and I were introduced to Zariz through our foundation and immediately developed a great connection with them and we are honored that not only have they committed to the Truck Series sponsorship for multiple years, but they’ll also continue being the presenting sponsor of our Bundle of Joy Fund gala.

“We feel that introducing them to NASCAR consumers and people within the industry on the national stage through the Craftsman Truck Series makes perfect sense given the nature of their business and I can’t wait to make them a part of KBM’s winning tradition.”

Busch scored one win, four top fives and five top 10s in his five Truck appearances in 2022.

He’s splitting the No. 51 with a variety of drivers, including Jack Wood, who was announced for at least 10 events.

