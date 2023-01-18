Landon Cassill No Longer Driving Full Time for Kaulig

Landon Cassill will not return to the No. 10 full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, he tweeted Jan. 18.

Cassill was originally set to drive the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing for a second straight season.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the [No.] 10 car full time this year,” he tweeted. “However, my quest to win in NASCAR continues. Sponsorships drive my business, and my sponsors over the last two years have been through a lot. Rebuilding will be my top priority. During this period, I’ll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win.”

Cassill did not specify if he could be in the No. 10 on a part-time basis in 2023.

His sponsor for 2022, Voyager, is a cryptocurrency brokerage that has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the worldwide crypto collapse. The company is currently facing legal trouble in relation to its financial standing.

Cassill scored five top fives and 12 top 10s in the car in 2022, finishing 13th in points.

