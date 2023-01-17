Miguel Paludo Back for 3 Races With JRM

Miguel Paludo returns to JR Motorsports’ No. 88 for three NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023, the team announced Jan. 17.

The announcement coincides with JRM’s reveal of a special Daytona International Speedway paint scheme for full-time BRANDT-sponsored driver Justin Allgaier to commemorate the company’s 70th anniversary.

Paludo, who will also be sponsored by BRANDT in his races, will drive at Circuit of the Americas, the Chicago street course and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

He’s the second driver to be announced to the No. 88 in 2023. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive a one-off at Bristol Motor Speedway later in the year.

In 2022, Paludo drove three races for the team, scoring a top 10 at COTA.

He also ran three events for JRM in 2021 with a top 10 at the Daytona road course.

