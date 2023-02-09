Through the Gears: Clash Lessons Learned & Pre-Season Best Bets

In the debut episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann reviews his biggest takeaways from the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the potential implications into the betting market for the 2023 season.

Bachmann also presents his pre-season playoff predictions for the year before analyzing his favorite season win totals and championship futures.

