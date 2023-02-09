Race Weekend Central
2023 Cup Clash LA Coliseum Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (Credit: NKP)

Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography

Through the Gears: Clash Lessons Learned & Pre-Season Best Bets

Michael Bachmann

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

In the debut episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann reviews his biggest takeaways from the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the potential implications into the betting market for the 2023 season.

See also
Podcast: Ryan Preece on Expectations, Growth & Leadership From Kevin Harvick

Bachmann also presents his pre-season playoff predictions for the year before analyzing his favorite season win totals and championship futures.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

0
Comment on this articlex
()
x