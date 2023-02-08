Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Preece on Expectations, Growth & Leadership From Kevin Harvick Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:43:45 Share Share Link Embed

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back for 2023 and is joined by Mike Bachmann and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece.

Nolen talks with Preece about his offseason and what Kevin Harvick has taught him off and on the track as Harvick gears up for his final full-time season in 2023.

Nolen and Bachmann dive into what occurred in Los Angeles on Sunday night in which Martin Truex Jr. got his first victory in over a year. We also hear from Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Noah Gragson and Michael McDowell on if the Clash should be a points-paying race in 2024.

