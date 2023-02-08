Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back for 2023 and is joined by Mike Bachmann and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece.
Nolen talks with Preece about his offseason and what Kevin Harvick has taught him off and on the track as Harvick gears up for his final full-time season in 2023.
Nolen and Bachmann dive into what occurred in Los Angeles on Sunday night in which Martin Truex Jr. got his first victory in over a year. We also hear from Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Noah Gragson and Michael McDowell on if the Clash should be a points-paying race in 2024.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
