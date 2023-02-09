Jesse Love Running Part-Time Truck Schedule for TRICON

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Jesse Love will debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023 for TRICON Garage, the team announced Feb. 9.

Love will enter three races in the team’s No. 1.

He joins fellow prospect William Sawalich and Jason White as the No. 1’s announced drivers for 2023.

Love is racing full time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023 for Venturini Motorsports.

“We’ve had the pleasure of competing against Jesse in ARCA over the past few seasons and have always been impressed with his ability behind the wheel,” co-owner David Gilliland said in a team release. “We’re thrilled to play a role in his development and can’t wait to have him as part of our program in 2023.”

Love will debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, followed by events at Kansas Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“First and foremost, I have to thank everyone at Toyota Racing Development for this great opportunity — I simply wouldn’t be here without their support and I am grateful for it every day,” Love said. “I’ve known David Gilliland for a long time and have such a tremendous amount of respect for him as both a driver and a team owner. To put it simply — I literally can’t wait to get behind the wheel for both David and this team.

“A lot of time, sweat, and tears have gone into this opportunity and I’m looking forward to capitalizing on it. I think Gateway will be a great place to get started, so June 3 can’t come fast enough.”

Love is a two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion, scoring the 2020 and 2021 titles while with Bill McAnally Racing.

In 2022, he drove a part-time schedule across all ARCA series for Venturini. He earned a win, eight top fives and 12 top 10s in 14 main-series starts.

