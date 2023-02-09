Chase Elliott Scores UniFirst Sponsorship for 3 Races

Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series will feature UniFirst sponsorship in multiple races in 2023, the team announced Feb. 9.

In all, the company’s livery will be featured in three events.

Its first race is at Circuit of the Americas, followed by starts at Kansas Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

“I’m looking forward to another great year of partnership with UniFirst,” Elliott said in a team release. “We’ve had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I’m excited for the fans to see the new paint scheme when we hit the track at Circuit of the Americas next month.”

In 2022, UniFirst sponsored Elliott in three events, earning a best result of 11th twice.

Elliott earned five wins, 12 top fives and 20 top 10s in 2022, finishing fourth in points.

