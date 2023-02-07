BRUNT Sponsoring Mason Massey in 4 Races

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

BRUNT Workwear will support Mason Massey in four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2023, Reaume Brothers Racing announced Feb. 7.

The sponsorship kicks off with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway next weekend.

BRUNT will also sponsor Massey’s No. 33 at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, Nashville Superspeedway and Pocono Raceway.

“The team at BRUNT Workwear, led by Eric (Girouard) has become family to me,” Massey said in a team release. “It’s been incredible to watch first hand the hard work pay off as the company grows. I’m thankful as they have grown, they have allowed me to grow with them.

“The opportunity that Reaume Brothers Racing and Ford Performance have given me wouldn’t be possible without great partners like BRUNT Workwear. The best part is, the products they sell are as good as advertised. It’s easy to represent a brand when you believe in the products and the people the way I do.”

The 2023 season is Massey’s first as a full-time driver in NASCAR’s national series. He’s made 47 NASCAR Xfinity Series and seven Truck starts since 2019, including a pair of top 10s in Xfinity competition in 2022.

