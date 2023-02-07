Travis Pastrana Running Daytona for Niece

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Travis Pastrana will enter the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway with Niece Motorsports, the team announced Feb. 7.

His ride, the No. 41, will be full time in 2023.

WWEX Racing, Black Rifle Coffee, Wienerschnitzel and Dixxon will support the effort.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Al [Niece, owner], Cody [Efaw, GM] and the Niece Motorsports crew quite a bit since the team was formed,” Pastrana said in a team release. “I was looking to be part of as much racing as possible during Daytona Speedweeks this year and couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to drive their [No.] 41 truck with support from WWEX Racing in my first Daytona start in the Truck Series.”

Pastrana has made five Truck starts since 2012, the last coming in 2020. His best finish, a 15th, came in his debut.

Pastrana will be joined by Chad Chastain, Ross Chastain and Bayley Currey in the truck in 2023, with others to be announced.

Currey and the Chastain brothers’ specific races in the truck have not yet been revealed.

The No. 41 is the third truck to be announced to the Niece stable for 2023. Carson Hocevar and Lawless Alan will return in the Nos. 42 and 45, respectively.

Pastrana will also drive the No. 67 for 23XI Racing at Daytona in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ross Chastain is set for a full-time campaign with Trackhouse Racing Team in the Cup Series, while Currey will drive the No. 4 for JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

