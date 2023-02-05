Celebrity Sightings at the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

If you want to hold a race in elite company, where better to do it than in Los Angeles?

Just as they did in 2022 for the inaugural running of the event in L.A, famous faces turned out en masse for the 2023 edition of the Busch Light Clash. With quick eyes and perhaps quicker feet, Frontstretch’s on-site crew in Exposition Park snagged a few icons to get a look into their views of the event.

Only 33 years removed from his on-screen racing career as Days of Thunder’s Rowdy Burns, Michael Rooker was spotted on Sunday afternoon and offered his thoughts on sharing a nickname with Kyle Busch.

University of Southern California quarterback and NFL prospect – capital P prospect, mind you – Caleb Williams, who normally plays at the Coliseum on grass rather than asphalt, made his way back to the field after being unable to attend last year.

Joel McHale, who you may know from NBC’s sitcom Community, will appear as the Honorary Starter for the Clash. McHale has been hitting the books to make sure he doesn’t mispronounce any big names in front of the L.A. crowd.

Football stars seem to have a thing for short track racing. Former NFL quarterback and USC alumnus Matt Leinart, like Williams, was more than interested in seeing his home field in the form of a NASCAR track. The “coolest thing ever,” perhaps?

Chuck Liddell, whose UFC career spanned 1998 – 2010 (with a one-off return in 2018), plead the fifth on his pick to win – despite sporting a Denny Hamlin shirt for the event.

Super Bowl (XLVII) champion Bernard Pollard Jr was spotted hanging out with Ally Racing. That’s the easy part, as the real jewel of information here is that Pollard has, in fact, named his iRacing sim rig “Snow White.”

But wait, there’s one more!

We all know Danny Trejo from different places, but that’s the point; we all know him. It seems that Trejo’s future work may include the role of a NASCAR driver, with the important condition that all the driving takes place solely on the screen.

