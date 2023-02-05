Kevin Harvick Joining FOX Sports Booth in 2024

Kevin Harvick will hop in the FOX Sports booth for NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024, he confirmed Sunday (Feb. 5) before the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Motorsport first reported the news in January.

He was a frequent analyst during NASCAR Xfinity Series races as well as some Craftsman Truck Series races in past years. This year, he’ll join the broadcast in four Xfinity events and three Truck races.

Harvick announced last month that 2023 would be his final full-time Cup season.

He’s amassed 60 victories in the Cup Series, as well as 245 top fives and 430 top 10s. He first joined the series in 2001.

Share this article