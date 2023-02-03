Monster Energy Sponsoring Ty Gibbs for Majority of 2023 Cup Season

Monster Energy has followed Ty Gibbs to the NASCAR Cup Series and will sponsor his No. 54 in a majority of 2023 races, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Feb. 3.

The exact amount of races Monster will sponsor Gibbs was not revealed.

“Monster Energy has been a great partner for me and Joe Gibbs Racing, and we’re stoked to have them on board for the majority of the races in 2023,” Gibbs said in a team release. “I can’t thank the Monster Energy team enough, especially Rodney Sacks, (chairman/co-CEO), Hilton Schlosberg (vice chairman/co-CEO), Mitch Covington (svp, sports marketing), Dave Gowland (vp, motorsports marketing), Tom Norwood (director, NASCAR marketing) and Eldena Nawrocki (marketing) for all their support. They are behind me 100% and I love representing them.”

2023 marks the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion’s first full Cup season and debut in the series with JGR. In 2022, he ran 15 races for 23XI Racing as a replacement for Kurt Busch, scoring one top 10.

He earned seven wins, 16 top fives and 23 top 10s in the Xfinity Series en route to the title.

Share this article