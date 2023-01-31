Kelley Blue Book Back With Chase Elliott for ’23, ’24

Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book brand will continue its sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott in 2023 and 2024, Hendrick announced Jan. 31.

Kelley Blue Book will sponsor Elliott’s No. 9 in the NASCAR Cup Series in two races in 2023.

Phoenix Raceway in March will be the first race for Elliott and Kelley, while the sponsor will return again at Texas Motor Speedway.

The company’s 2024 plans outside of the two-year deal were not announced.

“Kelley Blue Book has been such a big part of my Cup Series career dating back to my very first season, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together so far,” Elliott said in a team release. “Not only have they been an outstanding partner for our No. 9 program, but for Mr. Hendrick’s entire organization. I look forward to continuing to build our relationship and celebrating more victories with Kelley Blue Book in the years to come.”

In 2022, Elliott earned five wins, 12 top fives and 20 top 10s, finishing fourth in points.

