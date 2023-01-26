Worldwide Express Re-Ups With Trackhouse

Worldwide Express will sponsor both of Trackhouse Racing Team’s full-time NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2023, Trackhouse announced Jan. 26.

The company will be featured on Ross Chastain‘s No. 1 in 19 races, starting with the preseason Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Worldwide also plans to sponsor teammate Daniel Suarez‘s No. 99 in two events, bringing the overall total to 21.

Comparatively, the company sponsored Trackhouse cars in 11 races in 2022.

“I think race fans are really going to like the new clean look of our WWEX Racing Chevrolet this year,” Chastain said in a team release. “They are certainly going to see a lot of it in the upcoming races. We came together last year and it just clicked from the start between me, Trackhouse and Worldwide Express. We had a lot of great fortune with the No. 1 team.

“The program is so much stronger this year thanks to Worldwide Express and all of our partners, and we are ready to continue the momentum. The WWEX group sees the powerful business to business platform that we have created, and we are ready to score some big wins on and off the track.”

Both Chastain and Suarez made the playoffs in 2022, each scoring their first Cup wins. Chastain ended the season runner-up in points with three wins, 15 top fives and 21 top 10s, while Suarez earned a win, six top fives and 13 top 10s en route to a 10th in points.

