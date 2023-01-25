Race Weekend Central
#47: Gray Gaulding, Mike Harmon Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TBA

(Photo: NKP)

Gray Gaulding Back With SSGLR in 2023

Kevin Rutherford

Gray Gaulding is back with SS-Green Light Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, he tweeted Jan. 25.

Gaulding added the hashtag #FullSeason to his tweet, implying he will run full time for the team.

A car number was not disclosed, though the team had indicated it would be bringing back its No. 08 for 2023.

See also
Cirkul Sponsoring Daniel Hemric in Multiple Xfinity Races

Previously, SSGLR had announced Blaine Perkins as a full-time driver for the No. 07.

Gaulding made two Xfinity starts in 2022, with a best finish of 21st at Talladega Superspeedway for Mike Harmon Racing.

Gaulding last drove for SSGLR in 2020, when he made six starts for the team.

In 68 career starts since 2016, he has two top fives and six top 10s.

According to Gaulding’s tweet, sponsorship for the effort will be announced at a later date.

About the author

Frontstretch.com

Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

0
Comment on this articlex
()
x