Cirkul Sponsoring Daniel Hemric in Multiple Xfinity Races

Cirkul has signed on as a primary sponsor for Daniel Hemric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, Kaulig Racing announced Jan. 25.

Hemric’s No. 11 will feature the company in 14 races in 2023, beginning in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m super pumped to have Cirkul back with the team for the 2023 season,” Hemric said in a team release. “Hydration is key to stay at peak performance, and Cirkul helps me achieve that. I am proud to represent them, and I look forward to continuing to grow together.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Cirkul for the 2023 season,” team president Chris Rice added. “I love the product and the benefits it has; I know our team does too. We stress the importance of taking care of ourselves and the health of all our employees at Kaulig Racing. Having a partner like Cirkul that supports us on and off the track is huge.”

Hemric returns for his second season with the team in 2023. In 2022, he earned three top fives and 14 top 10s in the No. 11, eventually finishing ninth in points.

He scored a few of those top 10s with Cirkul on the car, including a pair of sixth-place runs at

