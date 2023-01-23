Tyler Reddick Running Part-Time Xfinity Schedule With Hunt

Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 24 for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, SHR announced Jan. 23.

Reddick’s part-time schedule kicks off at Auto Club Speedway.

His other races in the car have not yet been announced.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” Reddick said in a team release. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow. This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the [NASCAR] Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

Reddick joins Connor Mosack, who will be the main driver of the No. 24 in 2023.

“It’s an honor to have Tyler, a multi-time Xfinity Series champion, join our team during a pivotal and incredible year for our company,” owner Sam Hunt added. “The excitement is already high heading into 2023 as we’re growing to a two-car, full-time operation, and to have his understanding of this series and these cars is invaluable. We’re excited to have him and his experience behind the wheel of one of our cars as our program continues to grow.”

Reddick scored a win, two top fives and two top 10s in five Xfinity starts in 2022, all for Big Machine Racing Team. In all, he has 10 wins, 38 top fives and 58 top 10s, including two championships, in 96 series starts since 2017.

He’ll drive the No. 45 for 23XI Racing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

