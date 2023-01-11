Anthony Alfredo Moves to BJMM for 2023

Anthony Alfredo will remain in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, albeit with a new team.

Alfredo will drive for BJ McLeod Motorsports in the series, BJMM announced Jan. 11.

He’ll drive the No. 78.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica and all of BJ McLeod Motorsports have given me,” Alfredo said in a team release. “We have great sponsors and long term partners that we are proud to keep working with as well. It wouldn’t be possible without them, Team Dillon Management and all of my supporters.

“One of the most exciting things is that I will be working with my same crew members from last year which will be crucial to our success since we can continue to build off of what we have learned together. We are all excited to get this season underway.”

Alfredo comes to BJMM from Our Motorsports, for whom he drove the No. 23 in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the team,” team owner BJ McLeod added. “His experience and results in both the Xfinity and [NASCAR] Cup series over the past few years is very valuable and we know he will be a great asset to BJ McLeod Motorsports.”

Alfredo joins Garrett Smithley at the team. Smithley was previously announced for the No. 99.

In 2022, Alfredo scored one top five and four top 10s.

