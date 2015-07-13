Race Weekend Central
Frontstretch Podcast: Episode 2 – 2015 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky

Welcome to the Fronstretch Podcast! Racing expert Matt Stallknecht and his rotating panel of guests have you covered from now until the end of the season with all of the main storylines from the NASCAR week that was.

On this week’s episode Stallknecht, along with guests Mike Neff and Aaron Bearden, evaluate the new low-downforce aero package used at Kentucky, dissect NASCAR chairman Brian France’s desire to bring drafting to intermediate tracks and discuss Kyle Busch‘s Chase chances.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on NASCAR that can’t be found anywhere else!

