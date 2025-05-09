Lawless Alan Earns ARCA Kansas Pole

Fresh off a win at Talladega Superspeedway, Lawless Alan won the pole for Friday’s (May 9) ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Alan’s lap of 30.927 seconds was seven hundredths of a second faster than second-place Thad Moffitt. It’s Alan’s first career ARCA pole. For Moffitt, it’s his best qualifying effort of 2025.

Two more Toyota teammates will line up on row two, as William Sawalich rolls off third, and Mason Mitchell starts fourth. Rounding out the top five is Brenden Queen, who will share the third row with Isabella Robusto, starting sixth.

The rest of the top-10 starters has current points leader Lavar Scott starting seventh, Andy Jankowiak in eighth, Patrick Staropoli in ninth, and Will Kimmel in 10th.

One driver, Brian Clubb, did not post a lap. He will start last (26th). However, Clubb Racing Inc. posted that after the first practice session, the No. 86 had an engine problem and Brian Clubb will not start the race.

The green flag for this evening’s Tide 150 at Kansas is slated to fly shortly after 8 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.