Jonathan Shafer Running for Nelson at North Wilkesboro

Nelson Motorsports is bringing back its famous No. 12 with Jonathan Shafer behind the wheel in the zMAX CARS Tour, the team announced May 8.

Shafer rejoins the team for the upcoming Window World 100 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday, May 16.

“Grateful for this opportunity,” Shafer said via his Instagram story.

Shafer, son of motorsports veteran Todd Shafer, previously drove for Nelson in the CARS Tour during the 2020 season, a campaign that included a pole at Dominion Raceway.

His most recent CARS Late Model Stock start came at Ace Speedway in 2023.

As for the team, this will be the first time it’s entered two cars in a CARS event since Dominion in 2023, when Landon Huffman drove the No. 22 while Mike Looney piloted the No. 12.

Shafer will be joined by Carson Loftin, the team’s current full-time driver of the flagship No. 22. Loftin took over the seat after Connor Hall‘s departure at the end of the 2024 season. Loftin, currently sits 11th in the series standings with one top five.