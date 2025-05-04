While Joey Logano did burnouts on the front stretch at Texas Motor Speedway, Michael McDowell had to visit the infield care center after a hard crash with three laps left in regulation.

Shortly after the race, Caleb Barnes and Dalton Hopkins reacted to the wacky, attrition-filled day at Texas, sharing if McDowell could have done anything differently to hold onto his lead.

After going from a likely top-three finish all the way to 26th, will McDowell have enough speed – and opportunities – to win another race or climb into the playoff fight on points?

Plus, the two quickly discuss the likelihood of Logano repeating his 2024 run to another championship.

There’s a lot to talk about, and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!