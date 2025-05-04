Joey Logano won Sunday’s (May 4) Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, holding off Ross Chastain and the field in NASCAR overtime.

Logano initially got the lead with four laps to go after passing Michael McDowell, but a caution for McDowell put the race into overtime and forced Logano to defend the top spot.

After a solid restart, Logano cleared Ryan Blaney and drove away from Chastain to earn his first win of 2025.

Chastain, Blaney, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez completed the top 10.

“This sport changes so quickly,” Logano told Fox Sports. “You just ride these roller coasters. I just grabbed a couple (spots) here and there.”

“The one time I didn’t take the outside, the No. 71 got the lead,” Blaney said regarding his lane choice on the final restart. “Can’t do nothing right currently, it’ll work itself out.”

“That’s a working class day,” Chastain said of his runner-up finish. “Soon as they got (the car) comfortable, we just kept moving forward.”

“You don’t want to give up the lead on a mile-and-a-half,” Larson said of the late restart that saw him drop from first to fourth. “Michael just did a good job timing it. He anticipated and left right with me, and he had Reddick pushing him. Wish I could go back and do that over again.”

The race saw 12 cautions, including a myriad of incidents late that took out the likes of McDowell, Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Cody Ware and Jesse Love. Bubba Wallace, Noah Gragson, A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman were involved in a crash on Lap 171, while Josh Berry and Chase Briscoe also suffered crashes on laps 125 and 87, respectively. Denny Hamlin was the first car out of the race after his engine blew up on lap 75.

The 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will take place at Kansas Speedway on May 11. The AdventHealth400 will go green shortly after 3 p.m. ET, with coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.