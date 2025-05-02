Austin Hill on Pole at Texas After Xfinity Qualifying Canceled

The NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway has been canceled because of weepers caused by rain showers on Friday (May 2).

Per the series rule book, last week’s Talladega Superspeedway winner Austin Hill will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

JR Motorsports driver and reigning series champion Justin Allgaier will join Hill on the front row in second.

Hill’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Jesse Love will start in third with Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton in fourth. Harrison Burton completes the top five.

Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Matt DiBenedetto, Daniel Dye and Anthony Alfredo will start sixth through 10th, respectively.

With 40 drivers on the entry list, Dawson Cram and CJ McLaughlin are the two drivers who will not qualify for Saturday’s race as they are the lowest in the owner standings.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday (May. 3) at 2 p.m. ET on the CW.