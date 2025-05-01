Another episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen rolls in as the calendar turns to May.

In this week’s episode, Fronstretch’s Luken Glover sits down with one of the famous names in racing, Wood — specifically Leonard Wood, whose Wood Brothers Racing is celebrating its 75th anniversary in NASCAR.

The team already added an illustrious win to its résumé earlier this season with Josh Berry at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The biggest news during the week has been the announcement that Connor Zilisch, the driver of the No. 88 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, will be out for this weekend’s race at Texas. Zilisch was injured during the final lap of last weekend race at Talladega. How will Kyle Larson fare filling in and what type of recovery can be expected for the young driver?

The soundbite of the week comes courtesy of defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The driver of the No. 22 responds to some social media remakes made by Hall of Fame baseball player Chipper Jones after last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

