Jesse Love Wins Talladega Xfinity Pole, RCR Sweeps Front Row

Jesse Love won another pole at a drafting track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posting a 182.240-mph lap at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday (April 25) to earn the pole for the Ag-Pro 300.

It’s Love’s second pole of 2025, as Richard Childress Racing continued its NXS superspeedway dominance. Love’s other pole this year was at Atlanta Motor Speedway, building on his total of four drafting track poles earned last year during his rookie season.

Austin Hill will once again join his RCR teammate on the front row, with Hill notching his sixth straight front row start at Talladega.

Justin Allgiaer put his JR Motorsports Chevrolet in third, with Joey Gase taking fourth. Jeb Burton completed the top-five qualifiers.

Taylor Gray, Josh Williams, Daniel Dye, Ryan Ellis and Jeremy Clements qualified sixth through 10th, respectively.

Forty-one cars attempted to qualify for 38 spots. Garrett Smithley, Jake Garcia and Austin Green were the three drivers who failed to qualify for Saturday’s race. It’s the second DNQ in the last four races for Green, running a limited schedule for Jordan Anderson Racing, while NASCAR Truck Series regular Garcia failed to make his NXS debut.

The qualifying session was supposed to be two rounds, with the top 10 of the first round going for the pole in the second. However, after the second round was canceled due to weather, those first round speeds formed the starting grid based on the NASCAR rulebook.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26 at 4 p.m. ET on The CW.