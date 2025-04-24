Ryan Sparks Returning as Justin Haley’s Crew Chief

Ryan Sparks will return as crew chief for Justin Haley and the No. 7 team for the duration of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Spire Motorsports announced April 24.

Sparks replaces Rodney Childers, who parted ways with the team earlier this week.

Along with his duties as crew chief, Sparks will also continue his role as director of competition at the team.

Sparks served as Haley’s crew chief during his seven starts with Spire in 2024 and previously was Corey LaJoie’s crew chief from 2020 to 2024.

Haley has one top 10 so far in 2025.