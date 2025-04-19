Brent Crews on Pole for ARCA East at Rockingham

Brent Crews has won the pole for the ARCA Menards Series East return to Rockingham Speedway.

It’s the 17-year-old Crews’ second pole at the ARCA level, and first since the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2023.

Crews’ lap of 22.256 seconds was just over a tenth of a second faster than second-place William Sawalich, who will start second. The Joe Gibbs Racing duo will start 1-2.

JGR has won three straight East races. Sawalich won the final two of the 2024 season en route to claiming his second straight title, and Max Reaves won the 2025 season opener at Five Flags Speedway.

Row two will see Tyler Reif start third and Austin Green in fourth. Rounding out the top five will be Lanie Buice, who is making her ARCA debut today.

The remainder of the top 10 has Jake Finch starting sixth, Patrick Staropoli starting seventh, Lavar Scott in eighth, Kole Raz in ninth, and Eloy Falcon in 10th.

All but two cars took time during the session, including London McKenzie, who had an incident at the end of the morning practice session.

London said he didn’t really have any warning. CW Motorsports does not have a back up car, so the No. 93 car likely will not start the race. https://t.co/U1TCamiBqS — Jared Haas (@RealJaredHaas) April 19, 2025

The green flag for today’s Rockingham ARCA 125 is slated to fly at 1 p.m. ET, with television coverage coming on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel on Tubi.