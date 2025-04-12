Hampus Ericsson’s Dream Start in North American Motorsports, Ambitions of Racing with Brother

Many racing fans know the name Ericsson, as former Formula One driver and 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, is well known around the racing world. However, aside from Marcus and Pontus, Tomas Ericsson and Kerstin Reinhold have another son, Hampus. Hampus, the youngest of three brothers, just moved to the United States to pursue his North American motorsports dream with Wayne Taylor Racing in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.

Hampus Ericsson’s journey in North American motorsports started off the best way it possibly could, with back-to-back wins in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series at Sebring International Raceway.

“Great start to both 2025 and my American adventure in general.” Ericsson said. “I don’t think you can have a better weekend to start off with than what we had, to be honest.”

Ericsson shares a seat with co-driver Danny Formal, who races in the GTD class for Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“He’s so fast.” Ericsson said about his co-driver. “He’s also a great person, which is the best of both worlds for me. I haven’t done any racing at all in the U.S., and Danny [Formal] has helped me the most out of anybody.”

Hampus, the younger brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, raced in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe’s Pro class before making the transition to the North American series. Ericsson would leave the European Championship as Vice World Champion, claiming an overall World Finals victory and podium finish.

With all that success in Europe, Ericsson thinks it has helped in his transition to North American racing.

“I think it’s quite similar,” Ericsson said about racing the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in America vs. in Europe. “In Europe we race almost sixty cars, so it was a lot more chaos.

“I think it’s quite similar how we race with the strategies and saving tires and the philosophy in general. I think we showed well with the results; of course, everything was new, but I knew the car quite well.”

While the Super Trofeo series seems to be working out for Ericsson, there’s a bigger goal he’s aiming for.

“I’d like to make the step up to IMSA.” Ericsson said to Frontstretch. “I’d wish to do it for Wayne Taylor [Racing] and drive in their Lamborghini GT3. In the future, I’d love to do some racing with Marcus [Ericsson] in IMSA. I don’t care what car; I just think it would be so much fun to do a Rolex 24 with Marcus; it would be so awesome.”

While being born in Sweden, the Ericsson brothers were known lovers of ice hockey, but who is the better hockey player? Marcus [Ericsson] thinks it’s Hampus….Hampus did not disagree.

“I would say so.” Ericsson said with a laugh. “Fun fact, I actually played hockey for a longer time than I’ve done motorsports which is quite crazy. I just turned 23 years old and I’ve played ice hockey since I was so young and go-kart I started with when I was seven or eight.

“Unfortunately, or maybe it was a smart move, I retired from ice hockey two years ago.” Ericsson continued. “I was playing for a long time, I’ll say I was quite talented but not that talented. I’ll say I had quite a good feeling and I still enjoy the game, it’s so much fun. I still watch a lot of games in the SHL (Swedish Hockey League). It’s a lot of fun but the injury risk is just too big.”

Despite being an avid lover of hockey, Ericsson has never been an National Hockey League game. He’s hoping to change that while racing in North America.