Presley Sorah to Make 2025 ARCA Debut at IRP 

Presley Sorah will attempt his first ARCA Menard Series race of the season in the Circle City 150 at Indianapolis Raceway Park July 25, Sorah announced in a press release April 10.

The Indiana native will pilot the No. 67 Ford Mustang for Maples Motorsports, with primary sponsorship from HealthMarkets insurance agency.

“I am stoked to be able to compete again in front of a crowd full of Hoosiers, and I feel very fortunate to represent our state on such a huge platform once again,” Sorah stated. “I’m very confident in myself and our team’s ability to run well this year in Indy. IRP is a perfect match for my driving style, and I felt very good about my pace in 2024’s race prior to our mechanical DNF. I learned a ton last year, and I’m eager to put it to the test again in July.”

Sorah is the third driver to compete in the Maples Motorsports No. 67 entry this year, following Ryan Roulette and Ryan Vargas, who made starts at Daytona and Phoenix, respectively. The team will also field a second car at Indianapolis Raceway Park, with team owner Michael Maples behind the wheel.

Sorah made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series last season, with a best finish of 17th at Toledo Speedway.