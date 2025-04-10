Katherine Legge Will Drive in More NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series Races in 2025

Phoenix won’t be the only place Katherine Legge will compete in a NASCAR race this year.

Following up on her Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway on March 9, Legge will attempt multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series events throughout the remainder of the 2025 season. Legge’s management team announced her plans in a press release April 10, though without revealing the teams for which she will drive.

A brand from e.l.f. Beauty, e.l.f. Cosmetics, will serve as Legge’s sponsor in at least seven races this year, including the Xfinity series races at Rockingham (April 19) and Charlotte, (May 24) and the Cup Series race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. (June 15)

“I’ve never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side,” said Legge. “e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community — and especially women in sports — in the, pun-intended, driver’s seat. I’m thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy. I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport and there is no better place to hone my skill set against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S. With the pivot to go all in on NASCAR, we are diversifying my own racing legacy as well as the paddock for future generations.”

e.l.f. Beauty first partnered with Legge in 2023 for the Indianapolis 500, then sponsored her again for the 2024 running of the event.

Legge drove for Live Fast Motorsports in her first Cup Series outing, finishing 30th in the No. 78 Chevrolet. She has also made five Xfinity Series starts, with a best finish of 14th at Road America in 2018 driving for JD Motorsports.