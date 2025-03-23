After a fun finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway that saw Kyle Larson nearly complete the triple sweep, only missing the Xfinity Series race, Trey Lyle and Bryan Nolen discuss his performance this weekend.

The two also discuss how Ryan Blaney, who had the dominant car for a majority of the race, once again got his race cut short with his second engine failure of the season. What is the level of concern with that?

The podcast wraps up by looking at the points situation after the season’s first six races, with only three teams, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and 23XI Racing, holding the top eight spots.

There’s a lot to talk about and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop wherever you get your podcasts or listen right here.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.