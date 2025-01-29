5 Best NASCAR Cup Series Paint Schemes Entering 2025

We are on the cusp of a new NASCAR season, mixing the old with the new to kick things off with the Cook Out Clash in NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray Stadium.

New seasons bring a mix of both familiarity and fresh changes, whether in the form of driver movement, personnel shuffling or even team names. One change you can count on is a new collection of paint schemes.

For the most part, the days of drivers sporting the same look on a weekly basis are history, as well as even having the same paint scheme in back to back seasons (unless you are Team Penske or Kyle Larson).

While some crave that consistent recognition, others enjoy the unveiling of new schemes each preseason. Several schemes for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season should prompt teams to raise their designers’ pay.

Here are the top five schemes that will hit the track in the 2025 Cup season, thanks to some help from my Frontstretch colleagues.

5. William Byron’s No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet

William Byron’s 2025 Axalta Chevrolet. Just seems kinda familiar, eh? 🤓😉 Reminiscent of Jeff Gordon’s primary DuPont/Axalta “FireStorm” cars from 2009-2013. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pFUp9CVsmT — Jeff Gordon Online (@JGinfo) September 26, 2024

We finally got the Jeff Gord — *checks notes* — William Byron FireStorm inverse. Yes, this might bring back the nostalgia of the Jeff Gordon flames in the late 2000s/early 2010s, but as he continues to forge his own legacy, Byron gets a FireStorm look of his own.

Last year’s Axalta scheme had a lot of potential but ultimately appeared to fall short with fans. Now, they get to fix their eyes on a scheme that brings back memories of a fan-favorite look that Gordon sported.

The reddish-orange flames really set this scheme apart and make the design its own while staying true to the flames of the Axalta car. And with all due respect to Hendrick Motorsports, its renders don’t typically do the real car justice, which should make fans even more excited to see this car hit the track in 2025.

4. Brad Keselowski & Ryan Preece’s Castrol Fords

Refreshed for the path forward. 🎨



Introducing the all-new No. 6 and No. 60 Castrol rides for Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece for 2025. pic.twitter.com/CQWBHsAs8i — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 5, 2024

Brad Keselowski‘s Castrol throwback at Darlington Raceway last year was among the fan favorites, and RFK Racing and Castrol backed it up with perhaps their best scheme altogether.

Typically featuring a black base the past couple of years, the team opted to go with a white base on the car, keeping the iconic red and green colors. The transition from green to red, along with the emphasized Castrol logos add to the legacy of Castrol schemes, and it is destined to be a popular scheme this season.

Both Keselowski and new RFK addition Ryan Preece will rep the red and green this season, with Chris Buescher part of the lineup as well. Its debut will see Keselowski’s No. 6 don it in the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Identical schemes on different cars may not excite some, but this one is certainly an exception to that notion.

3. Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota

A year ago, Christopher Bell‘s Mobil 1 scheme landed atop these rankings, fueled by the return of the iconic Pegasus logo. It didn’t quite make it there this year, but it sure was hard to pass over.

Like Byron, this is another inverse scheme in its own way, with last year’s black base being swapped with white and taking over half the design. The red trim completes the scheme. And that Pegasus logo? Chef’s kiss.

Inverse schemes aren’t for every car, but this is one that absolutely makes it work. And fans of the redesign won’t have to be patient for its arrival, as Bell will drive this car in the Clash.

2. Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Fastenal Ford

Get used to this look for ‘25 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/58BzABJ2Cd — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) October 16, 2024

The Fastenal designs have gone through cycles since joining RFK in 2010, and this year’s edition on Buescher’s car is arguably the best yet.

In contrast to its recognizable blue-and-black combo, RFK experimented with white and blue on the Fastenal scheme for the night races in 2023 and 2024. Both schemes were hits, and RFK opted to go that route in this year’s primary design.

This car may not be quite as loud as its peers, but what really sells me on this is the fact that it just looks bad fast. The transition from blue to white on the hood is well executed, and the Ford Mustang Dark Horse body is a perfect fit for this work of art. The extra space is filled out, and a chrome blue number notches it up even more.

The only thing keeping this scheme from the top spot is the awkward design in the roof, but it’s nothing to sneer at. 17/10, RFK.

1. Shane van Gisbergen & Connor Zilisch’s Red Bull Chevrolets

An iconic look for an iconic brand. pic.twitter.com/flIQputrj6 — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) January 23, 2025

Was a Red Bull return on your 2025 bingo card?

For the first time since 2011, the top-selling energy drink brand will take its wings and fly around the track on a Cup car, as Red Bull will be the primary sponsor for Shane van Gisbergen in five races and Connor Zilisch in his Cup debut at Circuit of the Americas. Immediately, fans are drooling over this look, and Red Bull’s return has received nothing but warm welcomes.

A navy, matte base accentuates the iconic red and yellow colors of Red Bull, along with the charging bull on the door like its old cars used to be. The colors on the upper quarter panel and front fascia differ between the Nos. 87 and 88, yet both bring a smooth, clean presentation to the track. The hood space is complemented by the logo, and the company’s slogan plastered on the front of the spoiler is well-executed.

It’s ironic to see the No. 88’s return matched with Red Bull, a number whose recognition Dale Earnhardt Jr. grew to impressive levels with Amp Energy in his first couple of seasons with HMS. If one team can pull it off and make it unique, it’s Trackhouse Racing, who could have easily claimed the majority of the spots on this list.

Well done, Trackhouse, well done.

Honorable Mentions

Justin Allgaier’s No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 88 Trackhouse Brand Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Jordan “Unbannable” Toyota

Noah Gragson’s No. 4 TrueTimber Camo Ford

Chase Elliott’s No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet