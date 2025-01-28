Sea Best Sponsoring Ty Dillon in 20 Races

Ty Dillon will have Sea Best sponsorship in 20 NASCAR Cup Series races this season, Kaulig Racing announced Jan. 28.

The seafood company kicks off its sponsorship with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Its first sponsorship of the No. 10 in a points-paying race will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“This year is shaping up to be a great one,” Dillon said in a team release. “Sea Best joined our team for a race last season, and to have them back in a larger role for 2025 is exciting. As a trusted retail seafood brand from a family-owned company dedicated to delivering high-quality products, Sea Best is the perfect match for NASCAR fans. Their seafood lineup provides endless options for experienced home chefs like my wife, Haley, or the beginner in the kitchen.

“I look forward to representing their brand on and off the track, and there’s no better place to start the season together than at the return to Bowman Gray Stadium.”

2025 marks Dillon’s first full-time season with Kaulig after a part-time effort in 2024. He earned a best finish of 16th in 2024 in the series, coming at Texas Motor Speedway with Sea Best sponsorship.