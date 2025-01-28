Kyle Busch, RCR Add Bank OZK Sponsorship for Multiple Years

Kyle Busch will have Bank OZK sponsorship in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, Richard Childress Racing announced Jan. 28.

The multiyear deal puts the company on Busch’s No. 8 in multiple races this year, starting at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Neither the additional races nor the overall length of the deal were disclosed in the release.

“We’re proud to partner with a true leader in the banking industry,” RCR President Torrey Galida said in a team release. “Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork and to relentlessly pursue excellence. We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season.”

Busch enters his third season at RCR in 2025. Last year, he earned five top fives and 10 top 10s.