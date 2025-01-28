Entry List: 2025 Cook Out Clash

The first Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium kicks off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, with 39 cars entered.

All drivers have the chance to qualify their way into the main event on Sunday, Feb. 2, which will feature 23 cars. See more about the 2025 format here.

The 36 chartered teams for the 2025 season — all of which feature full-time drivers — will race, plus three open teams, two featuring drivers who are Bowman Gray regulars but have never run a Cup race.

Tim Brown is in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15, which is an open car this year after previously sporting a charter.

Burt Myers will drive Team AmeriVet’s No. 50, a car that made two Cup appearances in 2024.

Garage 66’s No. 66, a team that formerly went by MBM Motorsports in the Cup Series, will field Garrett Smithley.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium kicks off with practice sessions and heat races on Saturday, Feb. 1, followed by a last-chance qualifier and the main event the next day. FOX will air coverage.