Ross Chastain, Bayley Currey, Matt Gould Splitting Part-Time Niece Truck

Ross Chastain, Bayley Currey and Matt Gould will split a fourth Niece Motorsports truck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, Niece announced Jan. 27.

The No. 41 will be a part-time effort.

The truck’s first race will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Currey driving.

His full schedule includes Atlanta, with the rest of his schedule announced at a later date. Gould’s plans, too, will be revealed later. Masked Owl Technologies will sponsor his effort.

“I’m grateful to [owner] Al Niece and everyone at Masked Owl Technologies for continuing to believe in me and what we have going on the No. 41 team,” Currey said in a team release. “This year will be fun to work with other drivers as we share the same goal of improving every week. Since we aren’t driving the whole year and points aren’t the main focus, I think that allows us the opportunity to try some different things to contend for wins. We are going to give it our best shot in every race.”

Chastain, meanwhile, has his five-event schedule set: Homestead-Miami Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and Watkins Glen International.

The full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver made five Truck starts for Niece in 2024, earning one win, three top fives and three top 10s.

“I’m looking forward to racing at all these tracks on my schedule this year,” Chastain added. “It’s hard to believe that this will be the eighth year that Al Niece has put me in one of his trucks. Everyone at Niece Motorsports treats me like family when I show up, and I think that’s a testament to what Al and Cody (Efaw, GM) have built here in Salisbury [, N.C.].

“I’m also very thankful that Justin Marks and everyone at Trackhouse [Racing] is on board with letting me compete in other series to stay sharp on Sundays. We had some good runs last year and know what to improve on to make this year even better, I feel like this team is as strong as ever now.”

Currey, in a full-time role with Niece in 2024, scored one top 10, while Gould had a best finish of 27th in his two starts with the team.

“I’m very excited to get another opportunity to race in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports,” Gould said. “I feel like we were on track to have some good results last year in my first couple of starts before issues prohibited it. So this year, to have more opportunities ahead as I continue to learn will be great. I’ve known Ross for six years now; he’s done so much for me, and Bayley and I are like brothers. So, it’s going to be awesome to work with them.”

Niece is also fielding three full-time trucks for Matt Mills, Christian Rose and Kaden Honeycutt.