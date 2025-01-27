Corey LaJoie Running Partial Cup Schedule for RWR, Joining Prime Broadcast Team

Corey LaJoie will compete part time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing in 2025, RWR announced Jan. 27.

LaJoie will drive the No. 01 starting in the Daytona 500, with no other races announced at this time.

DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change will sponsor LaJoie’s Daytona International Speedway effort.

“Rick Ware is someone who makes things happen,” LaJoie said in a team release. “He’s a great guy who has been a generous friend in helping me get this vision of Stacking Pennies Performance off the ground. He’s allowed me to put the No. 01 on his Ford Mustangs, building off the brand fans have related to, supported, and cheered for over the past several years.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for what’s ahead, beginning at Daytona with DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change.”

In addition to his part-time Cup schedule, LaJoie will also serve as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s Cup broadcasts for 2025.

It’s unclear if LaJoie’s No. 01 ultimately replaces RWR’s No. 15, which had been a full-time chartered Cup team in 2024 but is currently only announced for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium with Tim Brown. Cody Ware will drive RWR’s full-time No. 51.

In 2024, LaJoie earned one top five and three top 10s split between RWR and Spire Motorsports in a full Cup schedule.