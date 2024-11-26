Toni Breidinger Moving to Trucks With TRICON

Toni Breidinger will run for TRICON Garage full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, TRICON announced Nov. 26.

Breidinger is driving the No. 5, which was previously piloted by Dean Thompson.

Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS and Sunoco will sponsor the effort.

“Racing full-time with TRICON is a dream for me,” Breidinger said in a team release. “It’s been a 15-year process to get here but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it. I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it wasn’t for Toyota, Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco. I’m beyond grateful to have these partners and team in my corner to take this next step in my career.”

2025 marks Breidinger’s first full-time foray in NASCAR, though she has four starts in the Truck Series since 2023, all for TRICON. Her best finish, 15th, came in her series debut at Kansas Speedway.

Breidinger competed full time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024 for Venturini Motorsports, earning 11 top 10s. She has four top fives and 27 top 10s in the series since 2018.

She joins Corey Heim and Tanner Gray as the drivers announced to the TRICON stable so far for 2025.

Thompson’s plans for 2025 have not been announced. He scored six top 10s in the No. 5 in 2024.