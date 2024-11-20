Sting Ray Robb Added to JHR Lineup

Sting Ray Robb will run the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season with Juncos Hollinger Racing, the team announced Nov. 20.

Robb previously competed for the team in the Indy Pro 200 series, earning a championship in 2020.

“Sting Ray is an exciting talent, and we’ve had the privilege of seeing his growth as a driver first-hand during our championship run in Indy Pro” Ricardo Juncos, co-cwner and founder of JHR, said in a team release. “This is more than a reunion; it’s a chance to pick up right where we left off and truly aim for the top of this series.

“We’re committed to making this season a breakout year for Sting Ray, as well as an extraordinary year for JHR as we continue to elevate our presence in INDYCAR.”

“To be sought out by leaders like Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger [co-owner] and a team as driven as JHR means the world to me,” Robb added. “We share a vision for what we can achieve together, and I’m honored to contribute to JHR’s continued growth, as I also grow as their driver. Excited to see what we accomplish together with our ambition and the ‘power of possibility’!”

Robb ran the full 2024 IndyCar schedule for AJ Foyt Racing, finishing 20th in points.

Robb’s schedule with JHR was not revealed, just that he’ll drive in the season opener at St. Petersburg.