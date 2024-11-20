Richard Boswell Added as Austin Dillon’s Crew Chief

Richard Boswell will be Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, Richard Childress Racing announced Nov. 20.

Boswell joins the team after serving as Chase Briscoe‘s crew chief at the since-closed Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024.

“I have tremendous respect for Richard Childress, Austin Dillon and all of the hardworking people at Richard Childress Racing and I am honored to have the opportunity to help contribute to the on-track success of the legendary No. 3 Chevrolet,” Boswell said in a team release. “My dad used to race with Dale Earnhardt so he was always a huge fan and the No. 3 was the car we all grew up cheering for in my household so this truly feels like a full-circle moment.”

Dillon scored one win, a top five and five top 10s in 2024.

Briscoe, meanwhile, earned a win, three top fives and nine top 10s with Boswell at the helm at SHR.

As part of the announcement, RCR also revealed that Keith Rodden will be the team’s vp of competition, while John Klausmeier will be its technical director.

Randall Burnett will remain as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in the series.