(Graphic: Caleb Barnes)

Happy Hour: 2024 Happy Hour Awards Show

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie, Dalton Hopkins and Davey Segal

With the NASCAR banquet coming up this weekend, the Frontstretch Happy Hour podcast gives out the Happy Hour Awards for the second consecutive year.

Hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Davey Segal select who in the NASCAR garage takes each of the coveted prizes. Plus, surprise special guests from previous episodes present some of the nominees.

Find out who takes home awards ranging from Driver of the Year to Dud of the Year to even Dumbass of the Year and more.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts. Stay tuned for the holiday episode of Happy Hour coming this December.

About the author

Trey Lyle
Podcast Director

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Content Director

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Content Director

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column, co-host of the Happy Hour podcast, and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a Captain in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneCPT

