NASCAR Mailbox: Joey Logano, the Next 7-Time Champion?

Jared Haas

Joey Logano secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Can he tie Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven?

Plus, why has NASCAR leaned heavily into the entertainment with the playoffs?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

Echo

200 to 23,000 good job. But asking if Joey can become a 7 time champion makes me really question the intelligence of those 23,000 subscribers.

Michael Latino

You just made me throw up

