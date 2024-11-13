NASCAR Mailbox: Joey Logano, the Next 7-Time Champion?

Joey Logano secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Can he tie Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven?
Plus, why has NASCAR leaned heavily into the entertainment with the playoffs?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.
200 to 23,000 good job. But asking if Joey can become a 7 time champion makes me really question the intelligence of those 23,000 subscribers.
You just made me throw up