Chandler Smith won his third pole of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Homestead on Friday with a lap time 163.305 mph.

Smith, whose future beyond this season remains uncertain, is looking to make his first Championship 4 and currently sits just eight points ahead of the playoff cut line.

Smith will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sheldon Creed, who is still seeking his first career Xfinity victory. Aric Almirola completed a JGR top-three qualifying sweep in third. Alongside Almirola will be defending series champion Cole Custer, with Justin Allgaier completing the top five.

AJ Allmendinger, Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith qualified sixth through 10th, respectively.

Richard Childress Racing drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill were the slowest of the playoff cars and will start 14th and 16th, respectively. Hill and Love enter Homestead on the wrong side of the cut line with Hill eight points below and Love 13 below.

Matt DiBenedetto was the only driver who did not post a lap and will start at the rear of the field on Saturday.

The other 37 drivers made a lap and all 38 entries will race Saturday in Homestead.

The second race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off Saturday (Oct. 26) at 4:00 p.m. ET at Homestead on The CW.