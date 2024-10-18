Brandon Jones Claims 4th Pole Of 2024 In Las Vegas

Brandon Jones won his fourth pole of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Friday (Oct. 18) in Las Vegas with a lap of 183.430 mph. Jones, who will return to JGR in 2025, is still seeking his first win since joining JR Motorsports in 2023.

Jones claimed his second pole since the playoffs began, backing up a practice session where he topped the chart. Alongside Jones will be playoff driver and defending series champion Cole Custer. Chandler Smith will start third along with fellow playoff driver Sam Mayer alongside. Mayer’s JR Motorsports teammate Sammy Smith completed the top five.

Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love, AJ Allmendinger and Ryan Sieg qualified sixth through 10th, respectively.

Austin Hill was the slowest of the playoff drivers and will roll off 17th for Saturday’s race. Hill will look to claim his first Championship 4 appearance after making the Round of 8 for the third consecutive season.

Sheldon Creed was the only driver to not make a qualifying lap due to an engine issue in practice. The team will change engines and start at the rear of the field on Saturday.

The other 37 drivers made a qualifying lap and all 38 entries will race in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

The opening race of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas on the CW.