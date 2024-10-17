Spencer Boyd Back in 2025 With Tohatsu Sponsorship

Spencer Boyd‘s No. 76 for Freedom Racing Enterprises will be back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, with Tohatsu one of its anchor partners, FRE announced Oct. 17.

The No. 76 will again compete full time in the Truck Series for its sophomore effort.

“I am so grateful for the Tohatsu team getting behind us this year,” Boyd said in a team release. “They had never tried motorsports marketing before 2024 so to step up to an anchor partner means a lot for our one-year-old team. They are doing such innovative things with their products and are truly great people to work with. It makes me proud they chose me to help represent their globally trusted brand.”

The exact races for Tohatsu as the team’s primary sponsor were not announced.

In 2024, the No. 76’s first season in the series, Boyd has one top five and two top 10s, all coming at superspeedways. He’s 25th in points.