Taylor Gray Running Xfinity Full Time With JGR in 2025

Taylor Gray will drive the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, the team announced Oct. 16.

Gray has nine Xfinity starts this season with JGR, with three top-10 finishes, including a third-place run in his debut at Richmond Raceway.

He’ll be paired with crew chief Tyler Allen, who’s led the JGR No. 20 to eight victories this season.

”I am very thankful for this opportunity,” Gray said in a team release. ”I feel like I have learned a lot in the races I have run this year and we can build on that next season. Being able to work with Tyler and these guys for a few races has been a great head start on next season and getting that chemistry going, so I’m really excited about what we can do running together full time.”

Gray is currently in his first full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with TRICON Garage. Gray is among the eight playoff drivers remaining with 11 top-10 finishes.

”We’re looking forward to adding Taylor to our lineup full time next year,” Steve de Souza, evp of Xfinity Series and development for JGR, added. ”Taylor’s strong season in the Truck Series, along with his performance with us on the Xfinity side have been impressive. With Taylor in the Xfinity car every week in 2025, we expect that trend to continue and we’re looking forward to him competing for wins and the championship.”

Gray is the second driver announced to JGR’s Xfinity program for 2025, following Brandon Jones.